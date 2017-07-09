Nine of 10 most valued companies add Rs 72,649 crore in m-cap

Among gainers, valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed Rs 35,946.06 cr to Rs 4,84,743.42 cr

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 72,648.98 crore in last week, with emerging as the star performer.



Helped by a strong broader market sentiment where the registered a rise of 439.02 points, or 1.41 per cent and the added 144.90 points, or 1.52 per cent, the top nine companies — RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, India, and — made gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



(TCS) was the lone loser.



Among the gainers, the valuation of Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed Rs 35,946.06 crore to Rs 4,84,743.42 crore.



The m-cap of soared Rs 12,610.84 crore to Rs 4,06,003.84 crore and that of Maruti surged Rs 6,384.46 crore to Rs 2,24,422.83 crore.



saw its valuation advance by Rs 5,697.15 crore to Rs 2,41,870.05 crore and Ltd (HUL) added Rs 3,495.61 crore to Rs 2,37,604.09 crore.



The valuation of jumped Rs 3,371.79 crore to Rs 4,28,641.66 crore and that of went up by Rs 3,015.81 crore to Rs 2,04,882.60 crore.



HDFC's m-cap rose by Rs 2,046.87 crore to Rs 2,59,514.22 crore and that of gained Rs 80.39 crore to Rs 2,14,994.02 crore.



On the other hand, the valuation of slumped Rs 19,427.98 crore to Rs 4,46,450.15 crore.



In the top-10 ranking chart, stood at number one position followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, and



had on Wednesday toppled to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation after a week.

Press Trust of India