Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 666.2 bn in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 666.19 billion (Rs 66,619.4 crore) in market valuation last week, with and Industries (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainers. Barring SBI, rest nine companies including Bank, ITC, and saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. The m-cap of (TCS) surged Rs Rs 169.3 billion (Rs 16,931.88 crore) to Rs 5.3 trillion (Rs 5,30,812.81 crore). The valuation of soared Rs 150 billion (Rs 15,042.08 crore) to Rs 6 trillion (Rs Rs 5,99,624.45 crore) and that of advanced by Rs 147 billion (Rs 14,479.59 crore) to Rs 2.35 trillion (Rs 2,35,517.15 crore). HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 56.4 billion to Rs 2.8 trillion ( Rs 2,81,375.80 crore) and that of jumped Rs 5,607.61 crore to Rs 3,26,094.72 crore. The market cap of Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 35 bn (Rs 3,506.45 crore) to Rs 2.97Rs 2,97,117.97 crore and that of rose by Rs 32.72 billion (Rs 3,272.47 crore) to Rs 2.56 trillion (Rs 2,56,985.53 crore). added Rs 13.46 billion (Rs 1,346.86 crore) to Rs 4.83 trillion (Rs 4,83,226.41 crore) and Suzuki saw its valuation rise by Rs 7.9 billion (Rs 792.96 crore) to Rs 2.85 trillion (Rs 2,85,776.80 crore). In contrast, suffered a loss of Rs 37.98 billion (Rs 3,798.11 crore) in its m-cap to Rs 2.6 trillion (Rs 2,60,515.38 crore). During the past week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent. In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, and