Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 666.2 bn in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

-
ALSO READEight of top 10 firms add Rs 62,156 cr to mcap, ITC, HDFC suffer losses Six of 10 most valued cos add Rs 76,383 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer 6 of 10 most valued firms lose Rs 13,799 cr in m-cap; HUL, Infy worst hit 8 of top 10 stocks lost Rs 54,539 cr in m-cap last week, RIL worst hit Four of top-10 valued cos lost Rs 30,339 cr in m-cap last week
-
Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 666.19 billion (Rs 66,619.4 crore) in market valuation last week, with TCS and Reliance Industries (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainers. Barring SBI, rest nine companies including HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL and Infosys saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs Rs 169.3 billion (Rs 16,931.88 crore) to Rs 5.3 trillion (Rs 5,30,812.81 crore). The valuation of RIL soared Rs 150 billion (Rs 15,042.08 crore) to Rs 6 trillion (Rs Rs 5,99,624.45 crore) and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 147 billion (Rs 14,479.59 crore) to Rs 2.35 trillion (Rs 2,35,517.15 crore). HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 56.4 billion to Rs 2.8 trillion ( Rs 2,81,375.80 crore) and that of ITC jumped Rs 5,607.61 crore to Rs 3,26,094.72 crore. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 35 bn (Rs 3,506.45 crore) to Rs 2.97Rs 2,97,117.97 crore and that of ONGC rose by Rs 32.72 billion (Rs 3,272.47 crore) to Rs 2.56 trillion (Rs 2,56,985.53 crore). HDFC Bank added Rs 13.46 billion (Rs 1,346.86 crore) to Rs 4.83 trillion (Rs 4,83,226.41 crore) and Maruti Suzuki India saw its valuation rise by Rs 7.9 billion (Rs 792.96 crore) to Rs 2.85 trillion (Rs 2,85,776.80 crore). In contrast, SBI suffered a loss of Rs 37.98 billion (Rs 3,798.11 crore) in its m-cap to Rs 2.6 trillion (Rs 2,60,515.38 crore). During the past week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 per cent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU