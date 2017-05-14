Nine of 10 most valued firms add Rs 36k cr in market valuation

TCS' valuation surged Rs 7,793.04 cr to Rs 4,64,922.47 cr, becoming biggest gainer in top-10 list

Nine of the 10 most valued firms in India added Rs 35,984 crore in last week, with TCS, and stealing the show as the reached new heights.



Barring ITC, rest of the nine companies, including Bank and HUL saw addition in their for the week ended Friday.



TCS' valuation surged Rs 7,793.04 crore to Rs 4,64,922.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer in the top-10 list.



The market capitalisation (m-cap) of soared Rs 7,442.1 crore to Rs 2,21,402.50 crore and that of jumped Rs 7,234.22 crore to Rs 4,39,206.31 crore.



HUL's valuation zoomed Rs 5,670.6 crore to Rs 2,12,117.09 crore and that of Bank climbed Rs 4,206.45 crore to Rs 3,97,176.18 crore.



The m-cap of gained Rs 1,732.49 crore to Rs 2,37,094.02 crore and of went up by Rs 973.19 crore to Rs 2,40,984.41 crore.



IOC's valuation rose by Rs 558.43 crore to Rs 2,10,891.95 crore and advanced by Rs 373.33 crore to Rs 2,46,060.52 crore.



In contrast, the m-cap of slumped Rs 3,340.53 crore to Rs 3,33,202.72 crore.



remained at the top in the domestic market cap chart followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, Infosys, HUL and



The Sensex gained 329.35 points (1.10 per cent) during the week, while the Nifty rose by 115.60 points (1.24 per cent).

Press Trust of India