Nine of top 10 cos lose Rs 364 bn in m-cap; HUL lone gainer, adds Rs 7 bn

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 364.67 billion in market valuation last week, with taking the steepest hit.

was the lone gainer among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked Rs 155.37 billion to Rs 2.02 trillion.

ITC's valuation slumped Rs 53.06 billion to Rs 3.12 trillion and that of (RIL) tumbled Rs 48.46 billion to Rs 5.65 trillion.

The of Bank dropped Rs 46.42 billion to Rs 4.77 trillion and that of Suzuki India declined Rs 23.81 billion to Rs 2.60 trillion.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) market cap eroded by Rs 17.32 billion to Rs 5.39 trillion and that of slipped Rs 11.02 billion to Rs 2.54 trillion

The of fell by Rs 7.2 billion to Rs 2.99 trillion and that of went down by Rs 1.92 billion to Rs 2.27 trillion

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 1.4 billion to its valuation to reach Rs 2.81 trillion

In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, and

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a fall of 579.46 points, or 1.75 per cent.