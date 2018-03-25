JUST IN
Nine of top 10 cos lose Rs 364 bn in m-cap; HUL lone gainer, adds Rs 7 bn

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 364.67 billion in market valuation last week, with SBI taking the steepest hit.

HUL was the lone gainer among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked Rs 155.37 billion to Rs 2.02 trillion.

ITC's valuation slumped Rs 53.06 billion to Rs 3.12 trillion and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 48.46 billion to Rs 5.65 trillion.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank dropped Rs 46.42 billion to Rs 4.77 trillion and that of Maruti Suzuki India declined Rs 23.81 billion to Rs 2.60 trillion.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) market cap eroded by Rs 17.32 billion to Rs 5.39 trillion and that of Infosys slipped Rs 11.02 billion to Rs 2.54 trillion

The m-cap of HDFC fell by Rs 7.2 billion to Rs 2.99 trillion and that of ONGC went down by Rs 1.92 billion to Rs 2.27 trillion

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 1.4 billion to its valuation to reach Rs 2.81 trillion

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a fall of 579.46 points, or 1.75 per cent.
First Published: Sun, March 25 2018. 15:50 IST

