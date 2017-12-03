Nine of top 10 firms take Rs 81,804-cr hit in m-cap; Maruti only gainer

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies diminished by Rs 81,804.34 crore last week, with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the biggest hit.

Barring Maruti Suzuki India, rest of the nine companies, including State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC, suffered losses in their (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Among the top 10 firms, was the worst hit as its m-cap slumped by Rs 25,110.60 crore to Rs 5,76,213.96 crore.

The valuation of plunged by Rs 17,005.15 crore to Rs 2,69,794.84 crore; (Rs 11,818.04 crore to Rs 2,20,166.80 crore); (Rs 11,141.16 crore to Rs 5,03,562.92 crore); and (Rs 8,127.28 crore to Rs 2,64,934.96 crore).

The m-cap of declined by Rs 6,084.85 crore to Rs 3,11,164.96 crore and that of plummeted by Rs 3,106.03 crore to Rs 2,71,068.47 crore.

Bank lost Rs 1,555.84 crore to Rs 4,77,135.50 crore and Rs 1,475.82 crore to Rs 2,30,677.40 crore.

On the other hand, the only gainer in the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki India, added Rs 3,620.43 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,60,016.92 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at the numero uno spot followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC, and

Over the last week, the Sensex plunged 846.30 points, or 2.51 per cent, while the Nifty declined 267.90 points, or 2.57 per cent.