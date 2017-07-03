NMCE, ICEX to merge; combined entity to offer world's 1st diamond futures

The National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE), India’s first demutualised online national multi-commodities exchange, has decided to merge with Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The merger, discussions for which had been going on for the past few months, was jointly announced on Monday by the two exchanges.

The proposed merger will create India’s third-largest commodity exchange, which will offer a wide range of contracts, including bullion, oil, rubber, and other agri-commodities. The country's largest exchange by volume is the Multi Commodity Exchange, or MCX, followed by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Following the imposition of the commodity transaction tax from July 2013, had suspended in 2014 as its volumes dipped to a level that made it unviable to continue business. It got permission to relaunch its operations after it raised its net worth again.

The exchange will also offer the world’s first diamond futures contract, which has already received in-principle approval from the regulator.

The merger has been approved by the boards of both exchanges.

"The merger will result in greater financial strength, the consolidation of clients and members, an enhanced product basket, and higher operational synergies, which will help to further strengthen its position in the country's fast-growing commodity derivatives market," said Sanjit Prasad, MD & CEO,

"The large base of the Central Warehousing Corporation's (CWC's) warehousing facilities, with storage capacity of 9.89 million tonnes, will become available to the combined entity across India, which will help generate more liquidity due to wider participation of the larger base of active members of the combined entity,” said Anil Mishra, MD & CEO,

Under the agreed swap ratio, shareholders will hold a 62.8 per cent stake and shareholders will hold a 37.2 per cent stake in after the merger.

The merged entity will have prominent shareholders from both exchanges, including MMTC, Indian Potash, Krishak Bharti Cooperative (Kribhco), IDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Bajaj Holdings, CWC, Punjab National Bank, and Gujarat Agro Industries.

The merger is expected to be completed by December 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.