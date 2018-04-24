NMDC: Steady steel demand, increasing iron ore volumes key growth drivers

NMDC, the country’s largest iron ore producer, had to cut the price of its produce by Rs 100 a tonne from April 18, due to decline in international prices. The per tonne iron ore price, excluding China, has corrected from over $75 levels in end-February to sub-$65 by start of April on fears that the global tariff wars would impact steel and iron ore demands.

China’s steel demand was also seen to be a bit weak. Consequently, NMDC, which had seen continued rise in prices of iron ore lumps and fines (up 34 per cent and 38 per cent respectively since November 2017), had to ...