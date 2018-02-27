JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sales and profit at MNCs is catching up with royalty payouts, says IiAs
Business Standard

No fee on cross currency derivatives trade, says NSE

The exchanges BSE and NSE - have launched trading in cross-currency futures and options (F&O) derivatives

Press Trust of India 

The NSE is planning to replicate what is happening in China where several companies, which earlier eyed overseas listing, are now looking at the mainland.
NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not levy any transaction fee on the trades done in cross currency derivatives for three months starting today, in order to encourage active participation in such contracts. The exchanges BSE and NSE - have launched trading in cross-currency futures and options (F&O) derivatives from Tuesday.

The trading in such contracts would be available between 9:00 am and 7:30 pm.' The move will help in direct hedging of foreign currency exposures as well as improving liquidity in existing currency contracts. "In order to encourage active participation in cross currency F&O contracts, it has been decided that no transaction charges will be levied on the trades done in cross currency F&O contracts... from February 27, 2018 till May 31, 2018," the NSE said in a circular issued late night Monday. The announcement comes after the NSE, last week, received markets regulator Sebi's approval for introducing cross-currency derivatives on pairs such as euro-dollar, pound sterling -dollar and dollar- yen.

First Published: Tue, February 27 2018. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements