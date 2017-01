The pecking order of countries in terms of ( or market value) remained largely unchanged at the start of 2017, compared to the beginning of 2016. US continues to dominate rankings, while India remains ninth. Canada has moved up two places, on a 27 per cent jump in m-cap, and now ranks sixth, while France and Germany have slipped one place each. US accounts for 37 per cent of world m-cap, followed by China, 10 per cent. Meanwhile, India's has risen four cent despite benchmark indices remaining flat last year, largely on account of new listings.