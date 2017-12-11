Non-declaration of bitcoin gains could lead to minimum 20% tax penalty

The bitcoin surge in the current financial year (FY18) in the absence of regulation has rattled the government, prompting it to take a look at the policy and taxability of earnings from cryptocurrency trading.

The government will soon form a committee to look into all issues related to bitcoin trading and issue a suitable clarification.





“Bitcoin taxation is a grey area at the moment. We are yet to look into it in detail. A panel may examine each issue related to it. There are no guidelines at the moment. A clarification may come,” said a senior government official.

Bitcoin, the first decentralised digital currency, has surged by over 1,200 per cent in value in the current year and is expected to soar in coming months as it gains popularity.

The outstanding returns from bitcoin also raise tax evasion concerns. Although the government is yet to clarify the matter, officials point out that the capital gains tax may arise on sale of

A senior tax official said that it was important to declare income from in the returns filed for the financial year to avoid penal consequences.





“One must file returns on income earned from bitcoin trading and pay the short-term capital gains tax of 30 per cent,” he said.

The short-term capital gains tax of 30 per cent is likely to be levied if bitcoin is held for less than three years and 20 per cent if held for longer than 36 months.

Another official warned that not declaring earnings from bitcoin in return filing could attract penalty and interest. A penalty of 50-200 per cent could be levied during assessment, under underreporting or misreporting of income. Besides, an interest of 12 per annum could also be imposed.





The official in the tax department clarified that irrespective of the legal status of bitcoin, tax would need to be paid.

However, the government is in a tizzy over being unable to track bitcoin owners since it is a crypted currency. “We won’t be able to find out about bitcoin holdings till a person sells those and gets the money in his bank account. It is only then that we could do a crackdown,” he said.

The government should issue a clarification on bitcoin policy, said Rohinton Sidhwa of Deloitte.

“While a clarification is required, the general principle suggests that bitcoin could be treated as any other capital asset. If you are holding it as an investment, the long-term or short-term capital gains tax would apply. In case you are a dealer, it will be taxed as business income,” he added.