Now FPIs are permitted to invest in hybrid securities separately: Sebi

Market regulator on Thursday said should report their investment in separately and asked the depositories to make necessary arrangements for this.



Currently, the daily FPI net investment data and the FPI Assets Under Custody (AUC) data are disseminated by the depositories (NSDL and CDSL) for and



Presently, FPI investments are classified as either or depending on the type of the security in which the transact.While are permitted to invest in REITs and InvITs, which are classified as hybrid securities, presently, the said investments are not reflected in the daily FPI net investment data or the monthly/fortnightly FPI AUC data.In a circular, said, "In order to capture data in hybrid securities, a third category termed as 'Hybrid Security' shall be created for the purpose of capturing and disseminating data in "asked depositories (NSDL and CDSL) to put in place the necessary systems for the daily reporting by the custodians of the and disseminate on their websites, the AUC of the in debt, and hybrid securitiesThis circular has come into effect immediately.