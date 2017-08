The NPTC (OFS) got Rs 7,780 crore worth of bids on Tuesday. The offering received bids for 463.5 million shares, 56 per cent of the 824 million shares on offer. Most bids came near the base price. Sources said most of the bids on Tuesday were from state-owned government institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation and some from domestic mutual funds. Nearly 116 million shares — worth Rs 1,850 crore — meant for retail investors (those with an investment ticket size of less than Rs 2 lakh) will be auctioned on Wednesday.