NRI equity assets up three-fold on Modi optimism

Non-residents remain bullish despite single-digit equity market returns since May 2014

The Indian diaspora has taken a liking to equities under the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Total equity assets owned by non-resident Indians (NRIs) have jumped nearly three fold to Rs 2,675 crore between December 2013 and December 2016, data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. Although the Modi-government came to power in May 2014, the stock markets had started moving up in December 2013 in anticipation of a change of guard. The value of NRI holding in December 2013 stood at around Rs 900 crore. The increase in NRI ...

Pavan Burugula