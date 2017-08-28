NSE adds three firms to broad Nifty 50 index, removes four constituents

India's National Stock Exchange said on Monday it would add Ltd, Ltd, and UPL Ltd to its broad Nifty 50 index, while removing four constituents.

To make room for the new entries, the exchange will remove ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd's deferential voting rights (DVR), according to a statement from India Index Services and Products Ltd, a unit of

With these changes, which will be effective on Sept. 29, the Nifty 50 will return to 50 constituents, after a period in which it had officially 51 members as both common shares and DVRs from Tata Motors had been included.