NSE awaiting Sebi's approval to launch commex derivatives: Limaye

-
ALSO READIndia INX, NSE IFSC get Sebi's nod to launch derivatives on more stocks Sebi proposes to allow MFs and portfolio managers in commodity derivatives Sebi meets market players to discuss derivatives overhaul After new Sebi curbs, FPI derivatives' positions dwindle Sebi tightens rules for offshore derivatives, to impose $1,000 as fee
-
The NSE today said the exchange is ready to launch trading in commodity derivatives once Sebi issues the guidelines on the same which he expects over the next six-nine months.
Managing director and chief executive Vikram Limaye said he expects the Sebi norms permitting stock exchanges to trade in new asset classes like commodity derivatives within next six to nine months.
"Right now the asset class that NSE is not permitted to trade is commodities. There is certainly a move enabling exchanges to get into all asset classes," Limaye told reporters on sidelines of an investment bankers summit.
"I can't comment on the timing because it's a Sebi decision. My hope is somewhere over the six to nine months exchanges could be permitted to get into all asset classes.
"If and when Sebi comes out with the regulations we would certainly be ready to get into commodities," Limaye added.
The markets watchdog Sebi is expected to issue the regulations for allowing the exchanges to launch the new segments.
Stock exchanges NSE and BSE have written to Sebi seeking regulatory approval to launch a commodity futures trading segment.
Currently, these exchanges offer transactions in equity (cash & derivatives segments), currency F & O, interest rate derivatives and corporate bonds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU