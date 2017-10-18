NSE, CFTC talk hedge funds in derivatives

India’s biggest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is lobbying with the US derivatives market regulator, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to allow greater participation of US-based hedge funds in the domestic derivatives market. The current rules don’t permit any US hedge fund to invest in futures other than those approved by CFTC. These funds used to take the participatory notes (p-notes) route to trade in Indian single stock futures, as this doesn’t amount to direct exposure. However, the Indian markets regulator, Securities and Exchange ...