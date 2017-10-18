NSE, CFTC talk hedge funds in derivatives

India’s biggest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is lobbying with the US derivatives market regulator, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to allow greater participation of US-based hedge funds in the domestic derivatives market. The current rules don’t permit any US hedge fund to invest in futures other than those approved by CFTC. These funds used to take the participatory notes (p-notes) route to trade in Indian single stock futures, as this doesn’t amount to direct exposure. However, the Indian markets regulator, Securities and Exchange ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?