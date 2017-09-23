NSE clarifies trading hours has not been revised

The today clarified that it has not revised the trading hours, after it received alerts that a circular was doing the rounds saying the bourse has extended the timings for closing session.



"It may be noted that, the exchange has not issued any circular for revision of the market timings for closing session," said in a statement.



The stock exchange said it noticed that a forged circular is being circulated, using the name and logo of the exchange, bearing download ref no: NSE/CMTR/36012 and circular ref. no: 305/2017, dated September 21, 2017 stating that the market timings for closing session have been revised by the exchange.The trading on the exchange take place between 9 am and 3.30 pm with 15 minutes each of pre-open and post-closing sessions.The forged circular which is doing rounds on Whatsapp states that will close trading session after 5 pm."The exchange has not revised the market timings for closing session," said."Request all members, investors and concerned stakeholders to verify the source, content and authenticity of such circulars, by visiting the official site of the exchange, before taking any action on the basis of the same," it added.