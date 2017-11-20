NSE Emerge sees 100th listing

NSE Emerge, listing platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), saw its 100th listing on Monday. The 100th company to list was ANI Integrated, which had seen 200 times more demand than shares on offer in its Initial Public Offer (IPO) earlier this month.



Shares of ANI had hit 20 per cent upper limit. NSE also launched Nifty Emerge index, a gauge to track the performance of companies listed on its platform. Companies in the index account for 62 per cent of full market capitalisation of companies listed on The index has gained 39 per cent since its start date on December 2016.