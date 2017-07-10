NSE halts trading again after a technical glitch

"Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both Cash and F&O segment of NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly," the exchange said in a statement.
“Technical glitches can happen and exchanges will have to work to resolve such issues. They have an issue of addressing the traders / orders that are there in the system that needs to be resolved on a priority basis. How will an intermediary handle the stuck orders in the system is always a big challenge. There is not transparency in such issues to the market participant. This is where Sebi can step in,” said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Securities.
“Having said that, India is in a unique position as it has two big exchanges that operate simultaneously. If the trading comes to a halt on one exchange due to a technical glitch, investors can still trade on the other exchange,” he adds.
"This is the biggest outage we have seen at the NSE due to a technical glitch. We need to assess where the problem lies. There are a lot of moving parts - the software, hardware, network and the operating systems, and the problem coukd be anywhere. The NSE also has a huge disaster management and recovery system, which also seems to have failed. One needs to understand why such problems occur, but the back-up systems hould have worked," feels Deena Mehta, managing director at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates.
