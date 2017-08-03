NSE meets shareholders, looks to list by March 2018

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is targeting the first quarter of calendar year 2018 for its public share sale, the bourse’s chief Vikram Limaye told shareholders in a meeting last week.

Limaye assuaged concerns that the initial public offering (IPO) was getting indefinitely delayed and told shareholders that NSE would refile its offer document as soon as the colocation issue is resolved, said two people familiar with the matter.

He also expressed optimism that capital regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) would settle the colocation matter through the consent mechanism route, although Sebi may be free to pursue an investigation against select individual employees.

Major shareholders in the exchange include Life Insurance Corporation with a 12.5 per cent stake, and Gagil FDI, and SAIF II SE Investments, holding five per cent each.

NSE had filed its draft prospectus for a Rs 10,000-crore last December. The IPO, an offer for sale of 111.4 million equity shares, was put on hold after allegations of unfair access to certain brokers snowballed into a major issue.

The embattled exchange is now looking for solace from a consent mechanism, which will allow it to settle the colocation issue with the regulator without admission or denial of any wrongdoing, possibly by paying a steep penalty.

“The application has been filed under the settlement regulations of Sebi. Sebi will review the application and get back to NSE on the future course of action. NSE will work with Sebi on early resolution of this matter,” the exchange had said in a release last month.

According to experts, the exchange will be able to meet the March 2018 deadline provided the colocation issue is put to rest. “BSE’s listing earlier this year has set a precedent and merchant banks, law firms as well as Sebi are well-acquainted with the requirements for a stock exchange listing. From that standpoint, Sebi is unlikely to sit on NSE’s DRHP (draft red herring prospectus, whenever it is refiled) for too long, and the exchange may be able to meet the new deadline provided the colocation issue is settled and the exchange is able to follow up on whatever is prescribed by the regulator,” said Tejesh Chitlangi, partner, IC Legal. An email sent to NSE did not get a response.

Limaye took charge as managing director and chief executive of the exchange on July 17, over seven months after his predecessor Chitra Ramkrishna quit unexpectedly.