NSE picks IDFC's Vikram Limaye as new CEO

The country's largest bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has picked IDFC’s as its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). The decision was taken at NSE’s board meeting held on Friday.

The exchange, however, has not yet made a formal announcement on the selection as formalities need to be completed at Limaye’s end. Limaye is currently the MD & of IDFC. On January 30, Limaye was also named in the four-member panel by the Supreme Court to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the apex body for the richest cricket body in the world.

Sources said Limaye will have to inform IDFC’s board about his decision to take the top job at NSE.

The exchange will also need market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approval for the appointment.

The appointment of the exchange’s chief is important, as it comes ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). had filed its draft prospectus with last month for a Rs 10,000-crore IPO.

After the abrupt departure of its MD and Chitra Ramkrishna, the exchange appointed group president J Ravichandran is acting as the interim CEO.

Sources said was looking for a candidate who would balance the needs of all the stakeholders, including the government, and the broking community and at the same time ensure that the exchange continues with its dominant position.

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, also former chairman of said "Limaye is an excellent choice, he is capable and fits perfectly. "At IDFC, Limaye has worked with various state and central governments, finance ministry and regulators like RBI and Sebi. That experience will definitely help."

Limaye is a chartered accountant and has done an MBA in Finance and Multinational Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US. He has spent more than a decade at infrastructure finance firm IDFC. Prior to his current stint, he worked on the Wall Street with Credit Suisse First Boston for eight years in diverse roles spanning investment banking, capital markets, structured finance and credit portfolio management.

Limaye has contributed to various committees of government and industry associations on a range of topics surrounding infrastructure, economic policy, and trade. He has been a speaker at various domestic and international conferences and been part of international government delegations for infrastructure and foreign direct investments into India.

NSE’s board of directors had kickstarted the process for selection of the new MD & in early December and had set up a selection committee for the same as per guidelines.

The selection committee comprised two public interest directors at NSE, Dinesh Kanabar and Mohandas Pai, and two independent experts, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Usha Thorat, former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India. Executive search firm Egon Zehnder has been hired to screen and shortlist the applicants, which will then be forwarded to the selection committee.

had issued an advertisement on December 20 for applications. The bourse reportedly got about 90 applications for the tob job, most of them non-financial market professionals.

Besides Limaye, IAS officer Sanjeev Kaushik, NSE's senior executive Ravi Varanasi, IFCI deputy managing director Sanjeev Kaushik and Indostar Capital Vimal Bhandari were some of the other candidates reportedly in the race for the top job at NSE.