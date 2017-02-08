TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Tata Steel hits over two-year high on strong Q3 results
Business Standard

NSE ropes in IDFC's Vikram Limaye as its new CEO and MD

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

Reuters 

NSE
Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

NSE ropes in IDFC's Vikram Limaye as its new CEO and MD

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.
National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

NSE ropes in IDFC's Vikram Limaye as its new CEO and MD

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDFC said in a statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22