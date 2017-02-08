NSE ropes in IDFC's Vikram Limaye as its new CEO and MD

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, of Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.

The country's largest bourse is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering this year.

The appointment will have to be approved by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said in a statement.