NSE seeks conditional nod from Sebi on Limaye's appointment as MD & CEO

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought conditional approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on the appointment of as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer, said sources.

has been waiting since March for to approve this. Limaye is also on the Supreme Court-appointed (COA) to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India. is concerned at Limaye's dual roles and wants him to step down from the COA if he is to take charge at the country's largest bourse.

"The issue is falling between two stools. Limaye wants a confirmation on his appointment before he can give up on the (BCCI) assignment," said a source in the know. " has expressed to that Limaye is keen to take up the job full-time but needs more certainty on his appointment. To resolve the situation, has approached to approve the appointment as conditional on Limaye quitting the COA before he joins "

The exchange’s board of directors had approved the appointment in February. Limaye is a former MD of IDFC, the infrastructure finance company. A four-member search panel had suggested his name.

Sources say the board might have to start looking for an alternative if the issue doesn't get resolved quickly. The appointment is critical for – it wished to also settle the preferential access controversy with And, has initiated the process for its much-awaited Initial Public Offer of equity.

In the absence of a full-time chief executive, the onus has shifted to NSE's board. Chaired by Ashok Chawla, it is keen to get the preferential access issue settled. Sources say it is even willing to pay a monetary penalty for the alleged lapses at its co-location facility, on unfair access on data feeds to certain brokers. Last month, issued showcause notices to and 14 of its officials in the matter.

"The thinking within the board is that the exchange as an organisation shouldn't suffer. They want to pay a reasonable penalty and settle the issue," said a person in the know.

"The issue is being dealt with separately by and the employees who have been issued notices. The employees might want to challenge the order but is looking at a quick resolution, so that it can move ahead with its IPO," the person added.

filed its offer document with in December.

"If goes ahead with the IPO without settling the controversy, it might have to take a hit. The exchange and investors would want the issue to be resolved," said an investment banker.

The issue is critical from the financial point of view. In September 2016, had asked to set aside revenues generated from its co-location service into a separate escrow account till a final decision on the matter.