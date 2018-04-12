NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 82-bn corporate bonds on Firday

The (NSE) on Friday will auction investment limits for overseas investors for the purchase of worth Rs 82.95 billion.

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of hours, the exchange said in a circular issued today.

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till Wednesday, the total investment in the corporate debt category had reached Rs 2.17 trillion, which is 96.32 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2.25 trillion, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange shall conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits (worth Rs 82.95 billion) on April 13, 2018, said.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange will conduct a mock bidding session today.

In an auction conducted on March 22, investment limits for had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 137 billion by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs 117.96 billion put on offer.