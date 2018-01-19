JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Hurt by higher expenses, IDFC Bank Q3 profit drops 24% to Rs 1.46 billion
Business Standard

NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 94.75-billion corporate bonds

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hrs to 1730 hrs after the close of market hours

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

stock market, Sensex, BSE, Nifty
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo: Reuters)

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of corporate bonds worth Rs 94.75 billion on Monday. The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hrs to 1730 hrs after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. Till yesterday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs 2.15848 trillion, which is 96 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2.25323 trillion (Rs 2,25,323 crore) as per the latest update with depositories. "Consequently, the exchange shall conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits (worth Rs 90.475 billion) on January 22, 2018," NSE said. To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange will conduct a mock bidding session today. In an auction conducted earlier this month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 15.961 billion by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs 13.756 billion put on offer.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements