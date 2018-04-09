NSE to move 15 firms to restricted trading category for surveillance review

Leading exchange will move 15 to the restricted trading category on Thursday as part of

Trading in the 15 securities will be available in trade for at a price band of 5 per cent or lower with effect from April 12, the said in a circular on Monday.

Under the trade for trade segment, no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

Among the stocks to be moved to the restricted trading category are Aditya Birla Money, Burnpur Cement, Cantabil Retail India, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, D-Link (India), (International), MIC Electronics, Petron Engineering Construction and Super Spinning Mills.

"Members are requested to take adequate precaution while trading in the above securities, as the settlement will be done on trade-to-trade basis and no netting off will be allowed," the exchange said.

"Further, it may also be noted that the transfer of security for trading and settlement on a trade-to-trade basis is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company," it added.