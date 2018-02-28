NSE working with global bourses, index providers for orderly transition

is working with international bourses and index providers to facilitate an orderly transition that is not disruptive to the and stakeholders, its chief said on Wednesday. Top officials of visited USA and other countries this week to address their concerns of wide range of stakeholders including the market participants. "The visit was organised with an objective to reassure all stakeholders that the exchange is working with them to facilitate an orderly transition that is not disruptive to the and stakeholders. "This engagement with various stakeholders will continue going forward to address any concerns," Limaye, who is the at NSE, told here. His comments come days after after top bourses NSE, BSE and on February 9 terminated agreements that allowed their index derivatives to be traded on overseas bourses and data vendors from providing data to entities which would use it to trade on international bourses. The chief also said the move by Indian stock exchanges to restrict data feeds is not anti-competitive as the decision is consistent with the policies adopted across by every international exchange. "It is very common to find other exchanges around the world not licensing indices or data in any of their core contracts if it is being used to fragment liquidity and build liquidity outside their market, Limaye said. He also said that will continue to provide market data to market participants and index providers including MSCI to help them raise money for exchange traded funds (ETFs) as long as the data is not used to price and trade a derivatives contract on Indian securities on an offshore exchange. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that stock prices would be shared with everybody including index constructors and they can construct indices based on the data provided. "We have had several conversations with MSCI and are working with them to help them make transition changes.

Indian are open and continue to provide easy, simple access to all foreign investors who can trade in or in GIFT city. Also licensing of indices and data is a commercial matter and should be viewed as such," Limaye said. MSCI, earlier this month, had termed the move by Indian stock exchanges to restrict derivatives trading and data feeds overseas as anti-competitive. said it is also working with the regulators to further enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the Indian for accessing and trading related products.

