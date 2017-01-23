Odisha targets 11 million tonne food grains production in FY17

Buoyed by good monsoon rains, the government has set a production target of 11.12 million tonne during 2016-17. The target, as per the second advance estimate, includes 1.6 million tonne and 9.463 million tonne production during the and seasons respectively for the current crop season.

This year’s food grain production included 10 million tonne of cereals and 1.04 million tonne of pulses cultivated on 6.5 million hectares (ha) of land.

In the cereals bracket, rice production is expected at 9.1 million tonne with the productivity of 2,260 kg per ha and spread of 4.06 million ha. Others in the cereals include 0.730 million tonne of maize and 0.126 million tonne of Ragi with a yield of 2,856 kg and 899 kg per ha respectively. Similarly, the output of pulses during the crop season 2016-17 is estimated to be 1.04 mt including 0.114 million tonne of Arhar and 0.401 million tonne of Mung .

As per the plan, during Kharif, cereals were to be cultivated on about 4.01 million ha with a productivity ratio of 2,332 kg per ha. This included rice on 3.6 million ha, with a yield rate of 2,370 kg per ha, maize on 0.3 million ha, with productivity quotient of 2,850 kg per ha, and Rragi on 0.16 million ha, with yield rate of 900 kg per ha. Similarly, the targeted for pulses is 1.02 million hectares, with productivity ratio of 616 kg per ha.

“We are expecting a bumper crop in 2016-17 after the standing crops were devastated during 2015 due to the shortage of rainfall. The second advance estimate advance estimates of food grains, oilseeds and other crops for 2016-17 have been dispatched to the centre for necessary action”, said a state government official.

The food production, was recorded at 6.2 million tonne last against target of 10 million tonne due to drought.