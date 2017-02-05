Off-market deals under scanner

The finance ministry has sought an "exhaustive list" of wide-ranging off-market transactions from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to decide whether investors have to pay long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax under the new rule.

The proposed clause in this year's Budget says those who acquired shares in unlisted companies after October 1, 2004, will have to pay if they hadn't paid (STT) at the time of purchase. At present, STT is not paid when shares are acquired in off-market transactions like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), qualified institutional placements or private equity (PE) investments in unlisted companies.

The ministry official and the tax department are working closely to finalise guidelines, which would be issued after considering all the concerns raised by market players, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“We are in touch with the capital market regulator on this. We had sought information about some of the categories of allotments/placements where checking can be done," said chairman in an interview with Business Standard. “As a large number of persons are involved, we need to examine if back-dated purchases have been done or someone is taking advantage of exemptions. We are receiving a very exhaustive list from the regulator and, accordingly, we will come up with a clarification."

However, the central government has clarified that transactions such as a rights or bonus issue or initial public offerings (IPOs), foreign direct investments (FDI) where there is no incidence of STT would be exempt. But there is a lack of clarity on various categories such as private placements, employee stock options and the shares of a company acquired before it gets listed.

“There is no need to worry at all on the issue. We have brought this as an ‘anti-abuse’ measures,” Chandra said. “This is not a revenue raising avenue for us. This provision will be exempting all genuine cases of allotment of shares without payment of STT; so if there is a person who get shares out of IPO/FPO or if it is a genuine FDI coming via unlisted companies or bonus shares, these will not be covered under this. We are very clear on this.”

Talking about the rationale behind the new clause, Chandra said, “It has been noticed during search operations that exemptions provided are being misused by certain persons for declaring their unaccounted income as exempt long-term capital gains by entering into sham transactions. In some cases, brokers were found misusing the exemption through off-market purchases. So the new provision is for those utilising their money and converting it through penny stocks and jacking up prices to a particular level and then using the exit route to convert their black money into white," Chandra said.

Tax experts said the new provision could create confusion and there was no need for such clauses when the government would notify the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) to prevent companies from routing transactions through other countries and avoid taxes.

"The question is why does the government required the new clause. It was all set to evoke anti-avoidance tax rules from April 1," said Sudhir Kapadia, partner and national tax leader, EY India. “The adoption of anti-abuse rules in tax treaties helps target shell companies, or holding companies, incorporated overseas to evade taxes by showing their residency as a tax haven even though the management and effective decision-making takes place in India."

The market regulator’s surveillance mechanism is strong. It has been tracking and investigating such sham transactions and the stock exchange systems raise an alarm in case of any price manipulation. “The new clause and the related exemptions would only create confusion among market participants. This has to be only for the penny stocks, which were created with intent of evading long-term capital gains tax," he added.