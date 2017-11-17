Offshore India funds, ETFs mop up $573 mn in October

received a net inflow of $573 million in October, taking the total to nearly $5 billion in 2017, indicating that the country remains an attractive destination for



In comparison, these funds had registered an infusion of $256 million in October last year, according to a report by Morningstar.



- not domiciled in India - receives flow from and in turn, invests the money inand (ETFs) are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.According to the report, have seen an investment of $573 million last month, while those of witnessed a pullout of $31 million, translating into a total of $542 million.Flows into are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into indicate predominantly short-term money."The net inflow into compared with the net outflow from offshore suggest that, despite concerns, foreign investors continue to view India as a long-term investment destination and their confidence on and the country's economic prospects has not withered."It's also apparent that it is mostly the short-term money that is moving out of the Indian markets," Morningstar India Senior Analyst Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said.