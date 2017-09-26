Oil exploration stocks rally; Dolphin Offshore, Aban Offshore up over 7%

-
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises, Aban Offshore, Selan Exploration Technology, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and Jindal Drilling were up between 5% and 11% on BSE. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India up 2% each, as compared to 0.12% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:27 AM.
The November Brent crude futures contract settled up$2.16, or 3.8 percent, at $59.02 a barrel, its highest since July, 2015. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.56, or 3 percent, to settle at $52.22 a barrel, the highest since April, the Reuters report suggested.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|DOLPHIN OFFSHORE
|97.40
|88.05
|10.6
|ABAN OFFSHORE
|192.30
|178.45
|7.8
|JINDAL DRILLING
|168.50
|159.05
|5.9
|SELAN EXPL. TECH
|190.20
|180.20
|5.6
|HIND.OIL EXPLOR.
|85.20
|81.30
|4.8
|ALPHAGEO (INDIA)
|802.35
|771.25
|4.0
|O N G C
|168.15
|164.45
|2.3
|OIL INDIA
|336.50
|331.20
|1.6
