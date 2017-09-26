Oil exploration stocks rally; Dolphin Offshore, Aban Offshore up over 7%

Shares of oil exploration, equipment and services companies were trading higher on the bourses by up to 11% in the morning deal after oil prices soared more than 3% on Monday, with hitting its highest in more than two years.Dolphin Offshore Enterprises, Aban Offshore, Selan Exploration Technology, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and Jindal Drilling were up between 5% and 11% on BSE. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and up 2% each, as compared to 0.12% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:27 AM.The November crude futures contract settled up$2.16, or 3.8 percent, at $59.02 a barrel, its highest since July, 2015. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.56, or 3 percent, to settle at $52.22 a barrel, the highest since April, the Reuters report suggested.