The & index continued with its upward journey in the first week of 2017 gaining 3.4 per cent to climb to its highest level in nine years. The index has surged 25 per cent in the second half of 2016 even as the benchmark indices remained flat during that period.

The gains have been led by a sharp rally of up to 50 per cent in stocks like Indraprastha Gas, Indian (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and and Natural Corporation (ONGC) in the past six months. These gains have been supported by a global rally in prices following the decision of oil-producing countries to keep the output low.

are expecting companies to report strong in the December quarter led by inventory gains and recovery in margins. Despite the sharp gains, continue to remain positive toward companies in this space as they expect an upward revision in earnings.

Nomura Anil Sharma and Ravi Adukia say marketing companies (OMCs) will surprise in the December quarter.

"On our estimates, 9MFY17 will account for 89 per cent, 97 per cent, 120 per cent, of BPCL, and IOC's consensus 2016-17 estimated earnings. We think consensus upgrades will continue with largest upgrades for IOC. We remain positive on OMCs," Nomura analysts said.

Brent crude price has increased an average 15 per cent year-on-year to above $50 a barrel in the December quarter. believe this will result in huge inventory gains.

"In rising crude environment, with refiners having 15 days to one month stock, they register inventory gains. These gains coupled with a strong trend in crack spreads will result in higher gross refining margins (GRMs) for during Q3FY17," an analyst at IIFL Wealth Asset Management said.

had posted a strong show in the June quarter, however, their performance had taken a hit in the September quarter due to inventory losses and weakness in GRMs.

Sudeep Anand, IDBI Capital expects "significant inventory gains for both upstream and downstream companies." The brokerage house's most preferred picks include Gail, and Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, in the OMC space, Nomura is most bullish on IOC, followed by and BPCL.

However, the hefty gains in recent months mean further upside could be capped, say analysts.