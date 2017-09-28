Oil India, CIL among 27 F&O stocks that gained upto 24% in Sept series

-
Around 27 stocks from the future & options (F&O) segment have gained in the range of 5% to 24% against 1.4% decline in the Nifty 50 & S&P BSE Sensex.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tata Chemicals, Motherson Sumi Systems, United Breweries and Shriram Transport Finance too rallied more 6% since September 31, 2017.
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) clearance to the facilities of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and minor observations in audit inspections at plants of Divi’s Labs in last week boosted their stock prices.
Divi’s Laboratories, the second largest gainer among the pack, up 23% to Rs 857, despite a sharp 12% decline on Wednesday. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today rallied 4.5% in intra-day trade the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for a unit of its Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh. The stock rallied 19% during the period.
Four stocks - Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company - from automobiles were up between 6% and 9% on hopes of higher sales in September due to festival demand. ONGC and Oil India were up on account of higher crude oil prices.
|Company
|31/08/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|Oil India
|285.60
|352.80
|23.5
|Divi's Lab.
|696.80
|856.55
|22.9
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2020.40
|2369.00
|17.3
|Indraprastha Gas
|1277.50
|1454.80
|13.9
|Coal India
|238.00
|267.65
|12.5
|NIIT Tech.
|497.90
|554.35
|11.3
|O N G C
|157.00
|172.60
|9.9
|Motherson Sumi
|308.00
|337.90
|9.7
|I D F C
|54.50
|59.75
|9.6
|Ashok Leyland
|107.05
|116.85
|9.2
|Andhra Bank
|52.25
|57.00
|9.1
|Balkrishna Inds
|1568.95
|1705.05
|8.7
|Tata Chemicals
|583.85
|634.00
|8.6
|Bajaj Auto
|2808.45
|3048.50
|8.5
|United Breweries
|790.45
|855.25
|8.2
|Bharat Financial
|878.90
|943.50
|7.4
|JSW Energy
|67.50
|72.40
|7.3
|Tata Motors
|376.60
|402.35
|6.8
|Shriram Trans.
|991.05
|1058.10
|6.8
|Bharat Forge
|563.35
|601.30
|6.7
|TVS Motor Co.
|604.20
|644.10
|6.6
|Tech Mahindra
|428.05
|455.95
|6.5
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|505.05
|535.95
|6.1
|Natl. Aluminium
|72.10
|76.30
|5.8
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3427.30
|3616.05
|5.5
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|214.25
|225.85
|5.4
|Sun TV Network
|697.20
|734.20
|5.3
|LTP : Last traded price at 03:02 PM.
