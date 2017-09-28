Oil India, CIL among 27 F&O stocks that gained upto 24% in Sept series

Company 31/08/2017 LTP % chg Oil India 285.60 352.80 23.5 Divi's Lab. 696.80 856.55 22.9 Dr Reddy's Labs 2020.40 2369.00 17.3 Indraprastha Gas 1277.50 1454.80 13.9 Coal India 238.00 267.65 12.5 NIIT Tech. 497.90 554.35 11.3 O N G C 157.00 172.60 9.9 Motherson Sumi 308.00 337.90 9.7 I D F C 54.50 59.75 9.6 Ashok Leyland 107.05 116.85 9.2 Andhra Bank 52.25 57.00 9.1 Balkrishna Inds 1568.95 1705.05 8.7 Tata Chemicals 583.85 634.00 8.6 Bajaj Auto 2808.45 3048.50 8.5 United Breweries 790.45 855.25 8.2 Bharat Financial 878.90 943.50 7.4 JSW Energy 67.50 72.40 7.3 Tata Motors 376.60 402.35 6.8 Shriram Trans. 991.05 1058.10 6.8 Bharat Forge 563.35 601.30 6.7 TVS Motor Co. 604.20 644.10 6.6 Tech Mahindra 428.05 455.95 6.5 Dewan Hsg. Fin. 505.05 535.95 6.1 Natl. Aluminium 72.10 76.30 5.8 Oracle Fin.Serv. 3427.30 3616.05 5.5 IRB Infra.Devl. 214.25 225.85 5.4 Sun TV Network 697.20 734.20 5.3 LTP : Last traded price at 03:02 PM.

Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Coal India, Indraprastha Gas, and NIIT Technologies have out-performed the market by surging more than 10% in September series in otherwise weak market.Around 27 stocks from the (F&O) segment have gained in the range of 5% to 24% against 1.4% decline in the Nifty 50 & S&P BSE Sensex.Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tata Chemicals, Motherson Sumi Systems, United Breweries and Shriram Transport Finance too rallied more 6% since September 31, 2017.The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) clearance to the facilities of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and minor observations in audit inspections at plants of Divi’s Labs in last week boosted their stock prices.Divi’s Laboratories, the second largest gainer among the pack, up 23% to Rs 857, despite a sharp 12% decline on Wednesday. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today rallied 4.5% in intra-day trade the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for a unit of its Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh. The stock rallied 19% during the period.Four stocks - Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company - from automobiles were up between 6% and 9% on hopes of higher sales in September due to festival demand. ONGC and were up on account of higher crude oil prices.