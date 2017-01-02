Oil India hits 15-month high

The company has fixed January 13, as the record date for 1:3 bonus issue.

has moved higher to its 15-month high of Rs 461, up 2.3% on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.



The stock of oil exploration & production firm was trading at its highest level since October 8, 2015. At 11:05 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.56% or 150 points at 26,477.



has fixed January 13, 2017 as the for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of shares in the ratio of 1:3 (i.e. 1 equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each. The stock will turn ex- on January 12, 2017.



In past two-months, has outperformed the market by gaining 11% as compared to 3.8% decline in the benchmark index. A sharp recovery in crude oil prices also lead rally in the stock.



At 11:34 am; it was up 2% at Rs 460 against 0.52% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 244,608 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.