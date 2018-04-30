Oil pares monthly gain as US rigs offset Iran-deal risk

fell as the US rig count rose for a fourth week, but was still poised for a second monthly advance. Futures in New York are up 3.8 per cent this month, even after a 1 per cent drop on Monday, following data that showed an increase in The acted as a further headwind, rising 0.4 per cent. US faces a May 12 deadline to decide whether to remain part of a 2015 multinational nuclear deal with Iran, or to leave and reimpose sanctions on the Middle Eastern producer.

surged to levels last seen in 2014 as issues including the conflict in and tensions between and in stoked concerns over supply disruptions. French President Emmanuel Macron’s prediction that the US will pull out of the nuclear deal has boosted speculation over reduced shipments from the Islamic Republic. Still, expanding American drilling activity continues to limit price increases. “Obviously the rig count that came on Friday was quite bearish.

There’s a lot of profit in the books here for the non-commercials. You shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a $5 flush out and some profit taking,” said Torbjorn Kjus, chief analyst at DNB Bank ASA.