Oil prices slip on doubts over planned output cuts

prices slipped on Monday, pressured by doubts that large producers will reduce production as promised and on expectations that US production would increase again this year.

Benchmark Brent was down 23 cents a barrel at $55.22 by 1142 GMT and US light crude fell 21 cents to $52.16.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd from January 1 in an attempt to clear global oversupply that has depressed prices for more than two years.

and other key exporters outside OPEC have said they will also cut output.

But global production remains high and, with inventories near record levels in many areas, investors doubt that OPEC and its allies can trim output enough to push up prices.

"Cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries have just started and it will take some time for them to filter through," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets in Oslo.

"We do not really expect the price to strengthen much more in the first quarter of 2017."

Comments by Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Monday combined with a federal holiday in the are adding further downward pressure on prices, according to Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

Falih said that OPEC and non-OPEC producers are unlikely to extend their agreement to cut output beyond six months, especially if global inventories fall to the five-year average.

"We don't think it's necessary given the level of compliance," Falih said. "My expectations (are) ... that the rebalancing that started slowly in 2016 will have its full impact by the first half."

Russian and gas condensate production averaged 11.1 million bpd for January 1-15, two energy industry sources said on Monday, down only 100,000 bpd from December.

has committed to a 300,000 bpd cut during the first half of 2017 as a part of the global deal with OPEC.

Rising US output is also preventing crude from climbing further.

Goldman Sachs said it expects year-on-year US production to rise by 235,000 bpd in 2017, taking into account wells that have been drilled and are likely to start producing in the first half of the year.