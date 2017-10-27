Oil steady near $52 as Saudi prince backs Opec cuts

Oil
steadied near $52 a barrel as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman backed the extension of Opec
production cuts beyond March 2018.
Futures were little changed in New York after falling 0.6 per cent on Wednesday. Prince Mohammed said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Riyadh
that “of course” he wanted to extend Opec’s production cuts in 2018, making it all but certain the group and its allies will roll over the curbs at a meeting next month.
Oil
is holding gains above $50 a barrel as speculation mounts that supply curbs by members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia will be prolonged when they meet in Vienna on November 30. In Iraq, the state oil
company is working with a Kurdish firm to resume pumping at two disputed fields after government troops recaptured them from Kurdish forces.
