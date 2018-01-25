Omax Autos zooms over 70% in four days on strong Q3 results

hit new high of Rs 206, up 9% on BSE, extending its over 50% surge in past three trading days, after the company reported net profit of Rs 125 million in December 2017 quarter (Q3FY18), on back of strong operational performance. The company primarily engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components had posted net loss of Rs 31 million in the same quarter last fiscal. Operational revenue of the company during quarter under review increased by 7% at Rs 3,056 million over the previous year quarter.

Total expenditure grew 1.4% at Rs 2,960 million on year on year basis. Post results, the stock zoomed 72% from Rs 120 on Friday, January 19, as compared to 1.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 03:16 PM; it was trading 7% higher at Rs 203 against 0.19% decline in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than two-fold with a combined 3.73 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE.