OMCs gain on hike in fuel prices

Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) were up 1% to 2% on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 09:52 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down marginally by 0.10% or 27 points at 27,211.



This is the second hike in petrol and diesel prices in one fortnight. IOC, and revise rates on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price in the previous fortnight.