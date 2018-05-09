OMCs under pressure as Trump dumps Iran nuclear deal; HPCL falls 5%

-
ALSO READ
Oil marketing companies slip 2% to 4%, HPCL, BPCL hit 52-week lows
ONGC, Oil India gain; BPCL, IOC, HPCL dip as oil hits six-week high
Aban Offshore, Oil India up over 3%; HPCL, BPCL, IOC down over 5%
OMCs under pressure; Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL down upto 4%
OMCs extend losses as crude oil soars on escalating Syria tensions
-
OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were down between 3% and 5%, while Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) and Mangalore Refinery & Petroleum were down 1% to 3% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.04% lower at 35,200 points at 09:32 am.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $70.24 per barrel, up 1.7% and near Monday's high of $70.84, which was its highest level since November 2014 after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, sparking worries about global oil supplies, the Reuters report suggests.
Meanwhile, oil exploration & production companies like Oil India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Aban Offshore, Selan Exploration Technology, Deep Industries and Jindal Drilling & Industries were up in the range of 1% to 3% on the BSE.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|H P C L
|294.85
|306.95
|-3.94
|B P C L
|380.00
|392.80
|-3.26
|C P C L
|294.60
|304.50
|-3.25
|I O C L
|162.50
|166.60
|-2.46
|M R P L
|104.90
|106.30
|-1.32
|O N G C
|184.35
|182.95
|0.77
|HIND.OIL EXPLOR.
|124.15
|122.15
|1.64
|OIL INDIA
|232.25
|227.20
|2.22
|ABAN OFFSHORE
|171.10
|167.15
|2.36
|SELAN EXPL. TECH
|255.00
|247.75
|2.93
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU