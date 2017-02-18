Onion farmers languish even as traders ride on arbitrage to double profits

Modus operandi: Buy in Lasalgoan at Rs 4 a kg, sell in the north at Rs 11-13

While farmers in in Maharashtra's district reel under severe losses due to the sharp fall in prices over the past few weeks on massive spurt in arrivals, traders of the crop are facing no such crisis. In fact, they have discovered a huge opportunity to double their income, even as cultivators struggle to recover the bare cost of production.



prices fell on Friday to trade between Rs 3.50 and 6 a kg, while the model price worked out to Rs 4.90 a kg in the benchmark mandi, the largest spot market for the crop in Asia. The estimated cost of production, at Rs 5 a kg, is substantially higher than the sale price at the lower end of the band, resulting in huge losses for most farmers in



Traders, however, have discovered an opportunity to double their income by transporting onions from to northern states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where the commodity is currently selling at Rs 11-13 a kg. This means, after procuring the crop at at Rs 4 a kg and incurring additional labour and transportation costs of Rs 2.5-3 a kg, a trader can earn Rs 5-7 a kg, which is a 100 per cent return on his investment.



Unfortunately, farmers in can not avail this opportunity due to their weak financials. They normally avail funding from local financiers for buying seeds and fertiliser during the sowing season on a commitment to sell their produce to the same financiers or their known and preferred traders. In this process, farmers receive only part payment for harvesting their produce. In case there is a sharp fall in the price of the commodity, farmers end up with no additional money despite putting in endless efforts.



“The government of Maharashtra should take some initiative to rescue farmers and help them fetch higher price wherever available. Traders continue to earn money by transporting goods to the consumers market, farmers remain in deep distress with lower realisation of their produce. In fact, faced with huge distress by selling heir produce at Rs 3 a kg, two farmers have committed suicide in during the past few weeks,” said Hansaraj Patil, President (Youth Wing), Maharashtra Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers’ voice in Maharashtra.



prices have fallen by Rs 2 a kg or 29 per cent so far this calendar year, on bumper output estimates by the government. Arrivals in mandis have jumped sharply to 4,366.5 tonnes on Friday, from 3,425.9 tonnes earlier this year.



The Ministry of Agriculture estimates production will decline by 5.8 per cent to 19.71 million tonnes in 2016-17. Since export demand is weak and the shelf life of onion, which is currently being harvested, is lower, prices are likely to remain in this range, said Atul Shah, Director, Agricultural Produce Committee (APMC), Pimpalgaon.

