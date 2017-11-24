JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before opening bell
Business Standard

Onion hits two-year high, govt sets minimum export price at $850 a tonne

This can lift prices in key importing countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

onions

The government set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for the overseas sale of onions, a government order said on Thursday, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market.

Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the order said.

Average prices at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale onion market in the western state of Maharashtra, rose to 3,211 rupees ($49.62) per 100 kg last week, the highest in two years.

“Exports are not possible at $850. Egypt and Pakistan are selling at much lower level,” said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named.

The Indian curbs on exports could lift prices in key importing countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, traders said.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements