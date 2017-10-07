Onion price hits six-week high

prices, which saw a sharp fall for two weeks after government raids on wholesale traders, have rebounded steadily to hit their highest in six weeks.



Trading currently at Rs 21.50 a kg in the benchmark in district of Maharashtra, the export quality reported an increase of Rs 2 a kg on Friday and a 58 per cent jump from its recent low of Rs 13.60 a kg on September 19. At the retail level, however, is sold at Rs 30-34 a kg across major



The sharp increase in prices assumes significance for consumers. “ is gradually inching away from consumers due to the sharp increase in its price. Prices have jumped sharply over the last two weeks despite adequate supply to mandis. In fact, demand has suddenly emerged from all across the country due to floods in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. There are reports of crop damage of kharif in Hence, the entire country’s demand has now concentrated on the district of The early kharif crop reported damage due to late September rainfall,” said Sanjay Sanap, owner of Shivkrupa Traders, a wholesaler in Lasalgaon.“The entire quantity of gets sold as buyers await arrival of vehicles to place their bids. Buyers are ready to pay the price demanded by farmers and traders to meet their commitments in remote Indian The prevailing price is genuine. Farmers have the opportunity to make some money for about a month before the new crop arrives in the market,” said Santosh Chavan, an trader inArrivals of the new season crop normally begin in late October. This year, however, arrivals of the kharif crop are likely to start with a delay of one week.“Hence consumers will have to bear with high prices for nearly a month. During this period, however, prices may hit Rs 25-30 a kg,” said Ajit Shah, president, Horticulture Exporters Association.Interestingly, exporters find the current price non-remunerative as the price of in Sri Lanka is 10-15 per cent lower than in IndianMeanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture estimates India’s output will increase 3 per cent this year to 21.6 million tonnes despite floods and late season rainfall in some states, farmers’ shifting to other remunerative crops and crop damage.