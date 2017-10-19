Opec leans towards 9-month extension of oil supply cut

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is leaning towards extending a deal with Russia
and other non-members to cut oil
supply for a further nine months, four Opec
sources said, although stronger-than-expected demand growth may allow the group to delay a decision until early next year.
Opec’s, plus Russia
and nine other producers are cutting oil
output by about 1.8 million barrels per day until March 2018, in an attempt to eradicate a supply glut that has weighed on prices.
After slow initial progress, Opec
is more confident the cut is working. Oil
prices are near a two-year high, supported by falling stocks, strong global demand, a slowdown in US
shale output and high overall adherence to producers' supply pledges.
Three Opec
sources said keeping the curbs in place until the end of 2018 was a likely outcome, while a fourth said an extension of six to nine months would be needed to remove all excess oil
in storage.
“If demand growth is performing very well, then the decision might be postponed till early next year,” one of the four Opec
sources said. “But, there is still a big chance for it to be taken in November.”
Discussions among producers are continuing in the run-up to the next Opec
meeting to set oil
policy on November 30 in Vienna.
Before then, Opec’s board of governors, who do not decide policy, will meet in Vienna on October 23-24 and are likely informally to discuss options and scenarios, Opec
sources said.
If a decision is not announced in November, Opec
and its allies could meet in early 2018, two Opec
sources said. Usually, Opec
holds each year's first policy-setting meeting in May or June.
Opec
wants to reduce the level of oil
stocks in developed economies to the five-year average. The latest figures show this is in progress but not yet complete.
In August, Opec
said such stocks stood at 2.996 billion barrels, 171 million barrels above the five-year average, reducing the excess from 340 million barrels in January.
Deeper cut unlikely
Deepening the cut, which Opec
decided against when it last met in May, is not considered likely this time, two Opec
sources said, since some producers would struggle to reduce output further.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on October 4 the deal could be extended to the end of 2018, although Opec
ministers have not given specific commitments on doing so.
A strengthening of the oil
market has reduced the urgency of further measures. With Brent crude trading at $58 a barrel, it is within sight of the $60 mark that Saudi Arabia
considers a good level.
Opec
and other forecasters have been raising their projections for growth in global oil
demand. The latest monthly Opec
report pointed to a supply deficit on the world market next year if Opec
keeps output at September’s level.
Kuwait’s oil
minister said on Sunday the market was moving in the right direction and it was too early to decide on extending the supply cut.
But, Opec
sources say prolonging the agreement, with nine months as the timeframe, is likely.
“My belief is that the ministers will renew until stocks go back to normal,” another of the four Opec
sources said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU