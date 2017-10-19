Opec leans towards 9-month extension of oil supply cut

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is leaning towards extending a deal with and other non-members to cut supply for a further nine months, four sources said, although stronger-than-expected demand growth may allow the group to delay a decision until early next year.

Opec’s, plus and nine other producers are cutting output by about 1.8 million barrels per day until March 2018, in an attempt to eradicate a supply glut that has weighed on prices.

After slow initial progress, is more confident the cut is working. prices are near a two-year high, supported by falling stocks, strong global demand, a slowdown in shale output and high overall adherence to producers' supply pledges.

Three sources said keeping the curbs in place until the end of 2018 was a likely outcome, while a fourth said an extension of six to nine months would be needed to remove all excess in storage.

“If demand growth is performing very well, then the decision might be postponed till early next year,” one of the four sources said. “But, there is still a big chance for it to be taken in November.”

Discussions among producers are continuing in the run-up to the next meeting to set policy on November 30 in Vienna.

Before then, Opec’s board of governors, who do not decide policy, will meet in Vienna on October 23-24 and are likely informally to discuss options and scenarios, sources said.

If a decision is not announced in November, and its allies could meet in early 2018, two sources said. Usually, holds each year's first policy-setting meeting in May or June.

wants to reduce the level of stocks in developed economies to the five-year average. The latest figures show this is in progress but not yet complete.

In August, said such stocks stood at 2.996 billion barrels, 171 million barrels above the five-year average, reducing the excess from 340 million barrels in January.

Deeper cut unlikely

Deepening the cut, which decided against when it last met in May, is not considered likely this time, two sources said, since some producers would struggle to reduce output further.

Russian President said on October 4 the deal could be extended to the end of 2018, although ministers have not given specific commitments on doing so.

A strengthening of the market has reduced the urgency of further measures. With Brent crude trading at $58 a barrel, it is within sight of the $60 mark that considers a good level.

and other forecasters have been raising their projections for growth in global demand. The latest monthly report pointed to a supply deficit on the world market next year if keeps output at September’s level.

Kuwait’s minister said on Sunday the market was moving in the right direction and it was too early to decide on extending the supply cut.



But, sources say prolonging the agreement, with nine months as the timeframe, is likely.

“My belief is that the ministers will renew until stocks go back to normal,” another of the four sources said.