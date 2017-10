Option strategy on NCC by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy pick by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah of PCG Desk, HDFC securities:



Buy (Nagarjuna Construction) October 95 call at Rs 1.50



We have seen long positions being built in futures today where Open interest rising by 5% with price rising by 5%.Stock Price has given break out from the downard sloping trendline, adjoining the high of 17-May-2017 and 14-Sep-2017In the option segment, 95 and 100 call added signifanct shares in Open Interest.Momentum Indicators and oscillators are suggesting strength in the stock: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.