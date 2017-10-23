Option strategy on NCC by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READDerivative strategy on Reliance Industries by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative Strategy on Container Corp by HDFC Securities Derivative Strategy on Pidilite Industries by HDFC Securities Derivative strategy on Tata Motors by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative Strategy on Bharat Forge by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative Strategy pick by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah of PCG Desk, HDFC securities:
Buy NCC (Nagarjuna Construction) October 95 call at Rs 1.50
Stop loss: Rs 0.80
Target: Rs 3
Lot size: 8,000 shares
Rationale:
We have seen long positions being built in NCC futures today where Open interest rising by 5% with price rising by 5%.
Stock Price has given break out from the downard sloping trendline, adjoining the high of 17-May-2017 and 14-Sep-2017
In the option segment, 95 and 100 call added signifanct shares in Open Interest.
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are suggesting strength in the stock
Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU