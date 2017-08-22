Option strategy on Tata Steel by Chandan Taparia of MOSL

-
ALSO READDerivative strategy on Tata Steel by Motilal Oswal Derivative strategy on Tata Motors by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Reliance Industries by Motilal Oswal Securities Option strategy on Tata Steel by Motilal Oswal Securities Option Strategy on Hindalco by Motilal Oswal Securities
-
Option strategy: TATA STEEL (BULL CALL SPREAD)
BUY 1 LOT OF 630 CALL
BEP: 633.50
MAX RISK: 3.50 POINTS (Rs 7000/-)
MAX REWARD: 6.50 POINTS (Rs 13000/-)
Rationale:
1. Positive sector outlook with sustained buying at every small decline
2. It has been making higher top – higher bottom on weekly chart and given a decent weekly close
3. A hold above 630 could take the stock towards 640-645 zones
4. Fresh Put writing at 620 strike suggests limited downside
5. Call unwinding in 620 and 640 strike suggests an up move
6. Thus low risk Bull Call Spread is recommended
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU