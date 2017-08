Option strategy on Tata Steel by Chandan Taparia of MOSL

Option strategy: (BULL CALL SPREAD)



BUY 1 LOT OF 630 CALL



1. Positive sector outlook with sustained buying at every small decline2. It has been making higher top – higher bottom on weekly chart and given a decent weekly close3. A hold above 630 could take the stock towards 640-645 zones4. Fresh Put writing at 620 strike suggests limited downside5. Call unwinding in 620 and 640 strike suggests an up move6. Thus low risk Bull Call Spread is recommendedDisclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.