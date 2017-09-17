Our December forecast for the Sensex is 30,000: Sanjay Mookim

Sanjay Mookim, India equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, tells Puneet Wadhwa that this is not a time for investors to dabble in relatively small and illiquid stocks. Edited excerpts: Your outlook for the markets? There are two elements to how the markets will perform. The first one is the economy. The underlying economic drivers are looking good and the economy has begun to improve. Over the next two or three years, it will be in much better shape. The second element is the market itself, which has rallied on account of the global equity rally. ...