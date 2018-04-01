Our Sensex target for December 2018 is 36,900: Citi India's Abhinav Khanna

As markets enter the new financial year and the long-term capital gains tax on the sale of stock investments kicks in, ABHINAV KHANNA, head of equities, Citi India, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he remains optimistic on the medium-to-long term growth of India, led by consumption recovery and the green shoots visible in the capex cycle.

Edited excerpts: What are your views on the government’s FY19 borrowing plan? We were surprised on a slew of supply related announcements, which further support Citi’s constructive stance on Indian bonds. The combination of lower gross borrowing, ...