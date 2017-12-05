Over 1,000 new FPIs register with Sebi in 7 months of FY18

As many as 1,064 fresh foreign portfolio investors
(FPIs) were registered with Sebi
in April-October 2017-18 mainly due to their continued interest in the Indian capital markets, latest data from the regulator showed.
This comes on top of close to 3,500 new FPIs
registering with Sebi
in the past fiscal.
The number of FPIs
with the markets
regulator climbed to 8,871 at the end of October from 7,807 at March-end, resulting in an addition of 1,064, according to Sebi
data.
"The reason for increasing FPI registrations is continued interest in the Indian equity, bonds and real estate," said Arvind Chari, head, fixed income and alternatives, Quantum Advisors.
"Besides, the end of the earlier FII
(foreign institutional investors) and sub-accounts regime, which ended in September 2016, necessitated all such entries to register as FPI," he added.
Further, market experts are of the view that several measures taken by Sebi
added to India's attractiveness.
Also, foreign investors have pumped in Rs 1.15 lakh crore into the Indian capital markets
- equity and debt - during the period under review.
Recently, Sebi
raised FPIs' investment limit for government debt, allowed them to invest in unlisted corporate debt as well as securitised debt instruments and permitted direct entry to well-regulated foreign investors to invest in corporate bonds.
In a big revamp, Sebi
in 2014 released norms that clubbed different categories of foreign investors into a new class called FPIs.
They have been divided into three categories as per their risk profile and KYC (know your customer) requirements while other registration procedures have been made simpler.
They are granted permanent registration as against the earlier practice of approval granted for one or five years to overseas entities seeking to invest in Indian markets.
The registration remains permanent unless suspended or cancelled by Sebi
or surrendered by an FPI.
