Over 8 PSUs to enter capital markets next year: DIPAM secy Neeraj Gupta

As many as 8 public sector companies, including and RITES, will hit the next financial year as the government intends to unlock the real value of and bring in greater accountability. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Neeraj Gupta said these initial public offerings (IPO) will be done in a "staggered manner" depending upon the size of the issuance. "Eight companies are at different stages of preparation (for an IPO) and will enter the market at an appropriate time," Gupta told PTI. Of these, HAL has already secured market regulator Sebi nod for floating an IPO.

The government plans to sell 10 per cent stake in the defence PSU. Besides, four -- RITES, IREDA, Bharat Dynamics and Midhani - have filed their draft papers with Sebi and are awaiting its go-ahead to launch public issue. Through IPO, the government plans to sell 12 per cent stake to raise an estimated Rs 6 billion. The government will sell 139 million shares in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), while 12 per cent and 25 per cent would be sold in defence Bharat Dynamics and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), respectively. In a 2018-19 financial year, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 800 billion through PSU disinvestment, which includes a strategic sale. "The government will adopt a comprehensive approach in going about its disinvestment mandate," Gupta said. In the current financial year, which ends in March, the government has already raised over Rs 236 billion by way of IPOs in four companies. As much as Rs 113 billion has been raised from General Insurance Corp, Rs 96 billion from New India Assurance Co, Rs 14.4 billion from Cochin Shipyard and Rs 12 billion from Housing and Urban Development Corp (Hudco).